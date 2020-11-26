Pornhub.com is giving away its lifetime premium memberships for just $200 as the unbelievable Black Friday offer and fans are siked! People wait the whole year for Black Friday to get some of the best deals and the XXX website is more than generous this time. Before this at the start of the pandemic, Pornhub.com has made a similar offer and now it is the Black Friday deal that can give you the lifetime premium memberships for just $200. While people are rushing to Amazon, Walmart or Best Buy for the best deals, others who are obsessed with XXX videos and porn made by their favourite porn stars can not get it for a steal on Pornhub.com. It's a deal direct from the adult video streaming service Pornhub which last year first introduced its "LifePlan" subscriptions at an asking price of $299.

And, like last year, this deal is exclusive to Black Friday, so you won't be able to buy a LifePlan after this weekend. In addition to Pornhub's library of free-to-stream clips, Pornhub Premium subscribers get ad-free access to the site's catalogue of premium, full-length HD video and VR content. Per Pornhub, that collection now includes over 500,000 videos in total, which is up from a claim of 125,000 videos a year ago. Must have been a busy 2020.

XXX website pornhub.com has introduced its XXXMAS Collection and it is sizzling HOT! The merch collection is super exciting and it describes the line as a "twist on classic Christmas items like ugly sweaters, holiday mugs, ornaments", etc. Pornhub.com has also created a sex-ed section to educate the people that not all that they see on their website is true and that it sets unrealistic sexual expectations. In other news, Pornhub.com has been blocked in Thailand. The XXX porn lovers protested asking the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for reasons behind the porn ban in the country. They blocked access to PornHub and 190 URL addresses linked to porn leaving hashtags like #SavePornhub and #HornyPower trending on Thai Twitter. Petition Against XXX Website Pornhub Receives Two Million Signs Demanding The Porn Site To Shut Down for Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos.

The XXX website is also facing major allegations of hosting sex trafficking and child rape videos worldwide. The Pornhub shutdown row has been going on and over two million people have signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry.

Recently, 22 women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. GirlsDoPorn.com Trial Comes to an End; Verdict on the XXX Porn Website Scam to Come Soon. While legally, porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. follow certain processes when it comes to hiring their pornstars and the kind of porn videos that are uploaded on the site.

