XXX website pornhub.com has introduced its XXXMAS Collection and it is sizzling HOT! The merch collection is super exciting and it describes the line as a "twist on classic Christmas items like ugly sweaters, holiday mugs, ornaments", etc. Who's who of the industry aka Asa Akira, Kira Noir, and Pornhub Aria were all chosen as the brand ambassadors for the new collection. The site recently had also offered a free week of premium subscriptions for their customers amid the pandemic.

Pornhub.com has also created a sex-ed section to educate the people that not all that they see on their website is true and that it sets unrealistic sexual expectations. Based on a 2015 survey conducted by the National Union of Students about 60% chose porn for sex education and 40% of those people learned a little, 75% of respondents said they felt porn created unrealistic expectations when it comes to sex. To curb that Pornhub has launched a sex education section via its first series titled, "Pornhub Sex Ed". It contains 11 videos and is accessible through the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center. However, Pornhub's new XXXMAS collection has created quite a buzz.

View Pornhub's new XXXMAS Collection below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pornhub (@pornhub)

In other news, Pornhub.com has been blocked in Thailand. The XXX porn lovers protested asking the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for reasons behind the porn ban in the country. They blocked access to PornHub and 190 URL addresses linked to porn leaving hashtags like #SavePornhub and #HornyPower trending on Thai Twitter. The XXX website is also facing major allegations of hosting sex trafficking and child rape videos worldwide. The Pornhub shutdown row has been going on and over two million people have signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry. Petition Against XXX Website Pornhub Receives Two Million Signs Demanding The Porn Site To Shut Down for Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos.

Recently, 22 women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. GirlsDoPorn.com Trial Comes to an End; Verdict on the XXX Porn Website Scam to Come Soon. While legally, porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. follow certain processes when it comes to hiring their pornstars and the kind of porn videos that are uploaded on the site.

