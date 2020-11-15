The US Presidential Election week was so captivated. Not only people in the United States of America, but across countries were eager as states were declaring its polling results. The Election week was unlike any other—but there were some people who still took the time to look at porn. The XXX site, PornHub statistics were not able to predict who each state voted for in the US, but surely were able to share what each state was searching for during the election week. The top relative search is the term that was more often searched in each state when compared to all other states. It is a colourful snap of what was actually in the minds of Americans, while they eagerly waited for who the next President would be. The XXX site took to Twitter to share the picture of the statistics, and people are all in awe!

PornHub always manages to stay in the news. Even during the election, the XXX site urged voters to vote, otherwise no porn with its, 'Give A F*** & Get A F***' Campaign. Again, another fake video showing PornHub's logo on CNN channel while the reporters were covering the US Elections. So, when the porn site released the data as to what users were looking for during the week-long election, it was bound to surprise people, as some of the term searches were hilarious.

“The top relative search is the term that was more often searched in each state when compared to all other states,” the porn website wrote in an explanation of the graphic. While searching for XXX content, Delaware and Washington D.C. had politics on their mind as they were searching for ‘election’ and ‘vote’ respectively. The top search for Pennsylvania was ‘Fat A**’ while for Idaho it was ‘Orgy.’ Alaska was up for ‘Not Nut November,’ and Florida was weirdly into ‘Trump.’ Mississippi’s most searched term was a typo, ‘pron.’

Other states were more particular with their searches with many states looking for kinky sex acts like, ‘Pegging’ in Rhode Island, ‘FemDom’ in New Jersey and ‘Footjob’ in New York. As President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden duked it out at the polls, check out the statistics of terms searched on PornHub.

Check Tweet:

Pornhub’s Insights team shares the top searches in each state during election week! https://t.co/rrK9cwdyqO pic.twitter.com/vGcYL404uy — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) November 13, 2020

The voter turnout for US Elections 2020 was reportedly highest in 120 years. People were extremely active on social media and glued with their TV as the live election results were reported. But they also managed to take out time for porn, as the colourful statistics clearly display.

