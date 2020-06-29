Pre-wedding shoots have become quite a trend and every couple wants their pictures to stand out than others. With almost every couple opting for clicking pictures of themselves to make the 'Save The Date' cards and wedding invites, there are so many concepts that have been tried out before, some funny, some straight out film scenes. A photo of a couple from a pre-wedding shoot is going viral and the concept is highly disturbing. It shows a noose hanging around the man, while the woman is holding it. The idea has disgusted everyone and people are slamming it. Couple’s ‘Dirty’ Photoshoot in Mud Goes Viral, Netizens Question If Its a Pre or Post Wedding Shoot! See Viral Pics.

The picture from the pre-wedding shoot by a Twitter user named Bharath who rightly called it macabre in the caption. It is a save the date card with the to-be husband apparently playing "dead" with his to-be wife holding the noose around him! The concept itself is utterly disturbing if there was any to it. With so many talks about mental health, depression and suicide on the social media space in the past few weeks, this picture doesn't hit a chord. Netizens have slammed the idea of whoever decided to make suicide a concept of a pre-wedding shoot.

Check The Viral Pic Here:

After all the titillating pre-wedding photoshoots, we have now moved to the macabre. pic.twitter.com/EK1Rlp4jen — Bharath (@brakoo) June 29, 2020

Not Funny

This isn’t funny anymore !! — Ruchi Gupta Mankad (@iamruchimankad) June 29, 2020

Worst Kind of Dark Humour

Disgusting to say the least ! Dark Humour at its worst. — Srikanth (@SrikCA) June 29, 2020

Yes, Imagine

Its funnu because the noose is around the husbands neck. Imagine the outrage had it been other way around. — Bhavik (@Bhavik2301) June 29, 2020

Distasteful

That's absolutely distasteful and unwanted. Absolutely. — Zubair (@zeeinscriptions) June 29, 2020

Shocking!

This is so tasteless and shocking! https://t.co/y2UsMUCS1o — JIX5A જીક્સા (@JIX5A) June 29, 2020

Making a Mockery

What on earth is this ? mocking suicide ?? Sick photographer and very very sick couple. This should be reported. https://t.co/6RzKJaL9L8 — George Koruth (@fotobaba) June 29, 2020

Positive for Mental Issues!

These two tested postive for mental illness. https://t.co/BWB47bzdhO — SocialSaint (@isociaIsaint) June 29, 2020

We have some funniest ideas of such shoots going viral, but this is clearly not funny. It mocks the serious issue of suicide, also projecting the institution of marriage in a wrong light as some people pointed out. We wonder, who even thought of an idea like it and the couple even agreeing to choose such a picture to make "Save the Date."

