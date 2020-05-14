Funny Wedding Photoshoot of Bride Running Away With Groom's Dhoti is Going Viral on Twitter For Wrong Reasons, Know The Background Story of This Hilarious Pose

Viral wedding photoshoot (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Wedding photoshoots have become such an in-thing in the past few years. From Pre-wedding to post-wedding, most couples do have amazing photoshoots to capture around the most important day of their lives. But often, we have seen examples of some people going far too much in their photo ops. Ideas to be unique, to make their pictures stand out from the rest, we have seen some hilarious pre-wedding photos. One of them is going viral on social media which features a couple from South India. The pictures show the bride running away with the groom's dhoti (traditional sarong-like lower garment) in their pose. The idea has not gone down well with the Twitterati and they cannot stop laughing about it. But while the funny reactions keep pouring in, there is a background story to that pose too. Couple’s ‘Dirty’ Photoshoot in Mud Goes Viral, Netizens Question If Its a Pre or Post Wedding Shoot! See Viral Pics.

A Twitter user shared two snaps from a wedding photoshoot one in which the woman's looking at her husband and in the next one she is holding his dhoti (lower garment) while he shyly looks at her. The tweet is now going viral and people cannot stop laughing at the idea. The user wrote, "Hey wedding photographers. Can you chill? Wtf is this" in his caption.

Check The Viral Photos Here:

Hey wedding photographers. Can you chill? Wtf is this pic.twitter.com/q7Qt6Dt326 — SID (@ssaig) May 12, 2020

This is why guys should never miss leg day. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SPHIZewpK4 — pinkpaisley پنک پیسلی (@pinkpaisley3) May 13, 2020

Shame shame puppy shame https://t.co/XPU0R2b52c — RG18 (@SuperGirl__18) May 13, 2020

Wedding photography is getting creepier everyday 🤮 https://t.co/1rBP702EsR — Aishwarya Palagummi (@APalagummi) May 13, 2020

Not many have been impressed, some questioning, if this would be done the other way around. However, while people are judging them out there, we would like to tell you a reference to these pictures. It comes from a popular Malayalam movie named Thilakkam in which the character is mentally unstable. Because of this, he has a hobby to snatch dhoti from people. He snatches the dhoti after aiming at it with a hand gesture resembling an okay. It further leads to comical instances in the movie.

Check the Scene Here:

Looks like, the particular couple just wanted to try this out for some fun purposes but it hasn't gone well with some netizens. This reminds us of another funny instance from Kerala, when a couple was shooting in a canoe in the backwaters and fell in the water while posing. Video of that photoshoot fail had gone viral on social media. Well, some people really go way to extra to make their moments memorable.