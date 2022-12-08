Delhi, December 8: A pregnant Canadian woman took to the internet after her Indian in-laws have been asking her to send them new iPhones even though they are not financially stable. Posting on the subreddit r/India, user antacidtrip123 narrated an odd request from her in-laws. The user identified herself as a Canadian with an Indian husband. The couple resides in Canada and expects their baby to be born in a few weeks.

The woman in her post highlighted that the couple is not doing so well financially, and with added expenses of the baby the gift might not be a good idea. However, according to the problem her problem was that her husband wanted to do as asked.

The woman wanted people to help as she was trying to understand if this is normal to ask for a large gift right before the birth of a child. "I want to be sensitive to the culture and our duties to his parents", the woman said.

The post has gathered a lot of comments, with many offering words of advice, while others criticized her in-laws for being insensitive, at a time like this. People told the woman that this is not an Indian custom. They pointed out that it is, in fact, the opposite since friends and relatives shower the newborn baby with gifts.

The woman later made an update stating that she and her husband were compromising and purchasing some less expensive, refurbished phones and wrote that they are compromising by purchasing some less expensive, refurbished phones and sending them to India as many have suggested.

