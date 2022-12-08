A crazy football enthusiast got a television installed in the operation theatre to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 as he undergoes surgery in his lower region. The patient was given spinal anaesthesia while he was busy observing the match between Wales and Iran at the hospital. The incident happened in the Polish city of Kielce. The procedure, which lasted up to three hours, gave the man ample time to watch the soccer match. FIFA World Cup Match in Hospital Operation Theater is FAKE! Doctors Celebrating Penalty Save While Performing Surgery is an Old Video.

Hardcore Football Fan!

A man in Poland continued watching the World Cup even while having an operation under spinal anaesthesia. The picture was shared by the hospital treating him, SP ZOZ MSWiA in Kielce. pic.twitter.com/dRhCZXvOQQ — Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) November 27, 2022

