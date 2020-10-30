PUBG lovers may need some extra attention today as their favourite game is never going to return. Ever since the ban on the popular game, there were hopes that maybe in a few months the game will be available again. But in latest update, it has been revealed that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Lite will no longer work in India from today, October 30. PUBG Mobile made the announcement on their Facebook page about terminating all servers and access to users in India to PUBG Mobile and PUBG Lite. And needless to say, the reactions have come in the form of PUBG funny memes and jokes. From expressing a parent's happiness to a gamer's sadness, these funny memes and jokes express how everyone is feeling about termination of the game.

Last month, 118 Chinese apps including PUBG India were banned by the Indian Government following the border tensions between India and China. PUBG lovers were disappointed but within a week, there was a possibility expressed that the game may return after South Korean company took control of the India franchise. That bleak hope had once again seen a series of funny memes and jokes on Twitter as players rejoiced. But starting today all the servers will shut and the game will no more be available for players in India. And just like other updates, this major one has resulted in a reaction of funny memes and jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on PUBG Mobile India:

Parents Today

PUBG game is finally over in India My Parents right now : #PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/nolncy5ZHb — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 30, 2020

Khushi Ka Mahual Hai

PUBG Players Today

PUBG MOBILE global version will stop working on 30th October in India.#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA #Pubg Pubg players Right now : pic.twitter.com/I0kB3JkcUj — Brajesh🖤 (@agashe_brajesh) October 29, 2020

PUBG to All Players

Final day of Tencent Games' published PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in India is here.#PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/qxMThs3Ppn — Prashant Sharma (@the_wimpy_kid18) October 30, 2020

Dard!

#PUBGMOBILEINDIA completely stopped their server from today Meanwhile Pubg addicts -- pic.twitter.com/YlJVXBIfDc — Komaal.says (@iikomaal) October 30, 2020

Finally

#PUBGMOBILEINDIA My parents after " Pubg Permanent Ban in India " pic.twitter.com/KLa5Is7Xlb — AkmalHashmi (@AkmalHashmi20) October 30, 2020

If you and your friends were a PUBG squad then you can lighten up each others' moods by sharing across these funny memes. Even your parents would relate to these jokes today. So smile through the disappointing news with these funny PUBG memes and jokes.

