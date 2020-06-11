Queen Elizabeth has participated in a zoom call, her first public video call to continue her royal duties amid the lockdown. The Queen joined the conference call along with Princess Royal, Princess Anne and four other carers living across the UK. All of them were reportedly responsible for looking after the family during the COVID-19 crisis. The official Twitter account of the Royal Family uploaded a glimpse of the virtual meeting, where Her Majesty can be seen speaking with the carers and understanding the challenges they face. The 94-year-old Queen thanked all the carers for all that they do and continue doing during difficult times like the pandemic. The Royal Family Shares Childhood Photos and Video of Her Majesty.

To those who are unaware, carers are those who are caring unpaid for an ill, frail or disabled family member or friend. The Carers Week is celebrated as an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges faced by unpaid carers and recognise the contribution they make in the society. "To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face," reads the tweet shared by The Royal Family along with a short video from the zoom call.

According to reports, the Queen spent about 20 minutes listening to the women about their experiences, asking questions about the pressure they face. The Queen can be heard saying, “Interesting listening to all your tales and stories. I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already. I'm very glad to have been able to join you today.”

Watch the Video:

To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face. pic.twitter.com/ieMyPWlNeV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2020

Carers Week is an annual event in the UK which takes place each year celebrating the fantastic work of careers. The week that started on June 8 will continue till June 14. Meanwhile, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been in joint isolation at Windsor Castle since the start of the lockdown.

