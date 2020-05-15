Ramayan Funny Memes and Jokes Are Back After Video of Soldier Playing Garba- Dandiya With Sword in The Background Goes Viral

Man playing dandiya in Ramayan (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The retelecast of Ramayan on DD National not only relieved the nostalgia for many people but it also gave so many memes and jokes to laugh on for people of the current-gen. Almost every episode saw some dialogues or scenes that became the format for making memes on social media. The show's telecast has ended weeks ago but the jokes are still here to stay. A small clip from the war sequence is going viral on social media and people cannot stop laughing. A soldier from Lord Rama's army seems to be performing Garba with his sword during the fight. The video clip has been shared on Facebook and Twitter and netizens are having a good laugh. A Garba song Chogada Tara has been added in the background which makes it hilarious! Ramayan memes and jokes are still trending on these platforms.

The retelecast of Ramayan broke the TRP records and Doordarshan garnered the highest TRP across all General Entertainment Channels (GEC) since 2015. The mythological show was viewed by over 650 million across 5 countries. A lot many of us grew up watching Ramayan and Mahabharata in our childhood, so it evoked a great sense of nostalgia to sit with families and watch the show again. The funny memes and jokes also turned out favourable as they grew so popular. But a scene that some probably missed out seeing has resurfaced. It shows a warrior doing Garba, the traditional Gujarati dance with his sword. He may be fighting in the scene but it clearly looks like he's dancing and the edited music is too good. It is just so funny and people cannot stop laughing over it! Doordarshan’s Ramayan Funny Memes: From ‘Iske Pet Par Baan Mariye Prabhu Ram’ to ‘Lakshman’s Expression’, Check Out New-Age Hilarious Jokes on Episodes.

Watch The Funny Clip From Ramayan Here:

Isn't it hilarious! The video has crossed over a million views and over 27,000 shares. It has been shared on Twitter too with the caption, "When you send a Gujarati on war." People on Twitter too cannot stop laughing and left funny reactions.

Check The Tweet Here:

When you send a Gujarati on war 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yUXTRvptr7 — Arpit Agrawal (@letsdweet) May 14, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 the best video so far on twitter — आत्मनिर्भर *मी_सलिल* (@Me_Saleel) May 14, 2020

Aag lage basti mein, Bhai apne masti mein 🤙🏻😆 — Harsh (@coffeebabaa) May 15, 2020

Epic! 😆 — Keerat Grewal (@keeratgrewal) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile, if you have been missing the Ramayan funny memes, check out some recent ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pranaymemes (@pranaymemes) on May 14, 2020 at 10:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAMAYANA And MAHABHARAT MEMES (@ramayan.meme) on May 14, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit (@the.last.monk) on May 14, 2020 at 9:08am PDT

We can see the memes and jokes are still coming even though the telecast has ended. The fandom for it clearly stays. These jokes, memes or the above video give a respite from the otherwise gloom seeming environment of lockdown everywhere. We hope these memes make you smile.