Rihanna Reimagined As Indian Snacks, From Tandoori Chicken to Kaju Katli to Vada Pav and the Results Are Yummylicious!

Rihanna Re-Imagined As Indian Snacks (File Image)

I love anything that involves imagination. Free imagination is a key to take everything a notch up. And when the power of imagination involves your favourite celebrity, it is like sone pe suhaga. No, no, we are not talking about anything kinky here. Instead, it involves food. Yes, tasty, and lip-smacking Indian sweets and savouries. And the celeb is none other than our queen, Rihanna. Yep, a Twitter user named Deepraj (@deepraaajjj) purportedly bitten by a creative bug has come up with most yummylicious thread on the micro-blogging platform RN! The guy re-imagined our Bad Girl RiRi as Indian snacks! And the result is shockingly accurate.

Equating Twitter to wonderland won’t be an exaggeration. There’s a bit of everything including hateful trolls. But our interest lies in the fun section which is equivalent to wonderland’s magic potion. A drop of it and everything looks so hunky-dory. And one of the most interesting fun pieces that have taken Twitter by storm is this amazing thread by Deepraj. The guy tweeted a pic of Rihanna dressed in a printed satin Fenty dress alongside a perfectly charred chicken aka tandoori chicken. He tweeted both the pics with the caption, “rihanna as indian food/snacks [a thread] [sic]”. And what follows next was no less than food-meets-fashion fantasy. Someone Reimagined Robert Downey Jr As Disney Princesses, and We Want Avengers: Endgame Star to React to It!

He posted more pics of Rihanna that had her outfits match with other Indian snacks in the list. And the list of food items is quite extensive. In fact, Deepraj had to post the names of all the food items whose photos he had tweeted along with Rihanna’s pics. Such is the craze. So, what were all the Indian snacks? Well, Kaju Katli, Samosa, Vada Pav, Aamras, Dahi Puri, Khaman, Jalebi, Gulab Jamun, Ice Gola, Maggi are few items in the list. Scroll down to check the full thread.

1. Rihanna As Tandoori Chicken

2. Rihanna As Kaju Katli

3. Rihanna As Chai

4. Rihanna As Mutter Pulao

5. Rihanna As Ice Gola

6. Rihanna As Strawberry or Rose Barfi

7. Rihanna As Egg Biryani

8. Rihanna As Rooh Afza

9. Rihanna As Rose Kulfi

10. Rihanna As Kala Jamun

11. Rihanna As Vada Pav

12. Rihanna As Aamras

13. Rihanna As Dahi Puri

14. Rihanna As Meetha Pan

15. Rihanna As Maggi

16. Rihanna As Khaman

17. Rihanna As Kachi Kairi

18. Rihanna As Jalebi

19. Rihanna As Solkadhi

20. Rihanna As Samosa

21. Rihanna As Khandvi

22. Rihanna As Momos

23. Rihanna As Kheer

24. Rihanna As Falooda

25. Rihanna As Besan Ke Ladoo

Wasn’t it a joy ride? We think it totally was. This is not the first time someone re-imagined celebs as food. Earlier, during Cannes 2019, someone had done a series in which Bollywood Actresses' Cannes 2019 Looks Were Re-Imagined as Cute Desserts! And then you also had Someone Reimagined Robert Downey Jr As Disney Princesses. Let the series of reimagination continue as we totally dig it.