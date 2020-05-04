Rio de Janeiro's Iconic Christ the Redeemer Statue 'Wears' a Mask Urging People to Protect Themselves amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with mask on (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rio de Janeiro's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up 'wearing' a mask and urging people to protect themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The video and pictures of Jesus Christ wearing a face mask is doing rounds on social media. Light in the shape of a mask was projector onto Rio de Janeiro's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue today. The aim is to raise awareness and urge people to protect themselves against coronavirus. "Todos pela Saúde" ("All for Health") campaign prepared by a group of specialists from different areas of healthcare created this.

The campaign spreads awareness about how important role masks play in terms of saving lives from coronavirus. The hashtag #MascaraSalva which means #MaskSaves with the message "Wearing mask saves lives" were also projected on the statue. Uptill today over 7k people have died in Brazil due to COVID-19 with 100,000 confirmed cases. Take a look at this video:

Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue lit up urging people to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/N54V3qQlRW pic.twitter.com/DGt2xxdr1H — ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2020

On Easter Sunday, April 12, Christ the Redeemer Statue was illuminated to look like a doctor. It was done to honour the health workers working in the front line to fight off the COVID 19 crisis. Flags of other countries were projected with the slogan"Stay at Home" on the arms of the statue. Pictures and videos from this display were shared online, Check out:

On Easter Sunday, a doctor's uniform was projected onto the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, with "thank you" in multiple languages underneath. 📷Buda Mendes/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/zls4FwqVRk — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) April 13, 2020

Not just the Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue but Eiffel Tower, Burj Khalifa, 6 famous monuments around the world was lit up to thank coronavirus helpers. As we write this, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 3,592,929 and 249,098 people have died due to the contagious infection. 1,166,034 people have recovered from COVID-19.