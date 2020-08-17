Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's super hit Song 'WAP' is in the news ever since it broke the internet post-release. The video may be explicit, with scenes that see Cardi B and Stallion baring their boobs and Kylie Jenner's controversial cameo, the number received immense love from fans for being "sex-positive" and talking about wet genitals. However, comedian Russell Brand 45 shared a reaction video discussing the song whether it was a "feminist masterpiece or porn". However, fans don't seem to be happy. Fans fired Russell for "mansplaining feminism" and branding the number "porn".

People found it ironic that he's criticising women for celebrating their sexuality while he wouldn't stop boast his "promiscuity". The music rap video for WAP [Wet A*s P***y] having a small yet controversial cameo by Kylie Jenner has taken over the internet. "If male hip hop tropes are about the potency of male sexuality... and then the female video is a sort of celebration of sexual potency… Was Margaret Thatcher a feminist icon? No, because the values that she extolled, espoused and conveyed were male values. She was a woman-man. She was a very, very powerful person, a brilliant politician", he said in the video.

"But her premiership did not lead to more opportunity for women, more success for women, conventional female values such as nurture, caringness, equality."

Fans were furious and called Russel out in no time. "Congratulations to Russell Brand for mansplaining to women how they should enjoy WAP and their own sexuality", one comment read. Another said: "I'm bored of men thinking it's their place to decide what is and what isn't female empowerment." That is not it, the "sex-positive" song "WAP" that has otherwise been labelled as the anthem for vaginas has some other people trolling the song as well for being explicit. A "conservative" talk show host Ben Shapiro took a dig saying women with a 'wet a– p—-' "should get the medical care they require." He further said on Twitter, "My only real concern is that the women involved – who apparently require a 'bucket and a mop' – get the medical care they require".

Moreover, XXX site, Pornhub released that explicit searches for Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have spiked ever since the album WAP was dropped. The music video has been garnering a lot of attention, no wonder it received a whopping 85 million views in just a week. In the beginning, many were miffed with Kylie Jenner's presence in the video but now the Pornhub’s stats have shown that searches for Cardi B have grown by 235% compared to the daily average.

