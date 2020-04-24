Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Wishes, HD Images & WhatsApp Messages: Send Greetings to Master Blaster on His 47th Birthday With Quotes & Wallpapers on Instagram and Twitter!

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar (File Image)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 on Friday. Widely revered as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin is one of the greatest cricketers to have graced the game. Born on April 24, 1973, in a Maharashtrian family, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is synonymous to cricket. Despite bidding adieu to the sport almost eight years ago, fans still go gaga about him. Such has been the love and admiration for the man who united a country every time he walked on to the crease with a bat in his hand. And he reunites all of us once again on his birthday. Sachin Tendulkar's birthday is no less than a festival (remember, he is God). And no celebration is complete without wishes and greetings. We bring you a collection of Happy Birthday wishes, birthday greetings, WhatsApp messages, Instagram captions, HD images, HD wallpapers and more for Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: 47 Interesting Facts About the Master Blaster.

Ahead of his 47th birthday, Sachin had announced of his decision to not celebrate his birthday this year as a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "Sachin has decided that this is not the time for celebrations. He feels that this is the best tribute he can pay to all the doctors, nurses, paramedics, policemen, defence personnel, who are at the frontline," a source close to the player told PTI on Wednesday. However, Sachin Tendulkar fans are making sure to observe his birthday with utmost excitement. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: From 98 vs Pakistan to 241 vs Australia, Top Six Knocks by the Master Blaster That Redefined Cricket.

Twitterati is busy trending hashtags such as #HappyBirthdaySachin, #SachinTendulkar, #GodofCricket and more. There's so much excitement among fans to wish the Master Blaster. They have been posting his images and wallpapers on their Twitter handles. And if you too want to wish the Master Blaster on his 47th birthday, we bring you a collection of new birthday messages. Yes, go all out in wishing your favourite cricketer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also set cute Sachin Tendulkar birthday pictures as your WhatsApp DPs!

We wish Sachin Tendulkar, Happy Birthday. We hope fans around the world continue to shower the incredible man with love and respect forever and ever.