It marks Savitribai Phule Jayanti, Observed on January 3, 2021, this year is the 190th birth anniversary of India's first lady teacher. With her role, Savitribai Phule played an instrumental role in women's education and empowerment. Savitribai Phule, the wife of Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, was born on January 3, 1831. This day is also marked as Mahila Shikshan Din. She along with her husband established the first girl's school in Pune at Bhide Wada. Savitribai Phule not just championed for education for girls, but also spoke on women's rights. Throughout her life, she made important teachings and quotes on education which are still remembered today. Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2021 Facts: To Honour Her 190th Birth Anniversary, Here Are Some Inspiring Things About the First Female Teacher of India.

Savitribai Phule and her husband Jyotirao Phule together ran as many as 18 schools for girls in India. Their struggle was not confined to education. The couple raised awareness against social evils such as child marriage and spoke vociferously against the caste system. Savitribai Phule was 9 when she was married to 13-year-old Jyotirao Phule. She received educated at home by her husband and became India's first lady teacher. On her 190th birth anniversary, we bring you few quotes by her which highlight the role of education. Mahila Shikshan Din 2021: On Savitri Bai Phule Jayanti, Here Are 7 Inspiring Quotes on Women’s Education.

Quotes by Savitribai Phule:

Savitribai Phule's Quotes: The lack of learning is nothing but gross bestiality. It is through the acquisition of knowledge that (he) loses his lower status and achieves the higher one.

Savitribai Phule's Quotes: My husband is a god-like man. He is beyond comparison in this world, nobody can equal him.

Savitribai Phule's Quotes: We shall overcome and success will be ours in the future. The future belongs to us.

Savitribai Phule's Quotes: The year 1876 has gone, but the famine has not – it stays in most horrendous forms here. The people are dying. The animals are dying, falling on the ground.

Savitribai Phule's Quotes: You have started the benevolent and welfare work for the poor and the needy. I also want to carry my share of the responsibility. I assure you I will always help you. I wish the godly work will be helped by more people.

These quotes have been taken from letters published by Scroll. Every year, on January 3, Savitribai Phule Jayanti is celebrated in India. Savitribai was one of the leading faces of social reform in the state of Maharashtra during the British era. In November 1852, the British government honoured the Phule family for their contributions to education and she was named as the best teacher.

