Education is the key for everyone to achieve economic and social independence. Although women in our country have the right to education, equal access to the same for women remains an unsolved issue. Many cannot finish their school because they are forced by society or other circumstances to focus on household, caregiving and child-rearing responsibilities. Mahila Shikshan Din 2021 is on January 3. The day is marked on the birth anniversary of Savitri Bai Phule Jayanti, the first female teacher in India. She is known for providing education for girls and ostracised portions of society. It is necessary for citizens to be well educated for the betterment of the country. In this article, we bring you seven inspiring quotes on women’s education that highlights why school matters.

Education is not a privilege but a necessity. Just as how air is important for us to breathe, food to eat and our right to livelihood, education is the food for the mind. Our ultimate goal is equality, and we must start at the roots and nourish young minds with the sunshine of education. Even after several years of independence, it is concerning to see young girls do not have access to education. Savitri Bai Phule played a vital role in improving women’s rights in India. Along with her husband, she founded one of the first Indian girls’ school in Pune in 1848. A philanthropist and an educationist, Phule is regarded as the mother of Indian feminism. Here are some thought-provoking and powerful quotes that signify why education is important.

“The Content of a Book Holds the Power of Education and It Is With This Power That We Can Shape Our Future and Change Lives.” Malala Yousafzai

“Education Is Everything- Education Is Your Power, Education Is Your Way in Life for Whatever You Want to Do.” Ciara

“Education Is One Thing No One Can Take Away From You.” Elin Nordegren

“When Girls Are Educated, Their Countries Become Stronger and More Prosperous.” Michelle Obama

“One Child, One Teacher, One Book and One Pen Can Change the World.” Malala Yousafzai

“The Education of Women Is the Best Way to Save the Environment.” E.O. Wilson

“Young Women Who Want an Education Will Not Be Stopped.” Freida Pinto

If we want our country to be developed, we must educate young minds. Both young girls and boys must be educated. Well-informed citizens can together work for the benefit of the county as well as their individual identities. Let us not treat women’s education as secondary and give it equal importance.

