Sending good morning WhatsApp message at the break of dawn seems to be every desi parent or relative’s go-to morning ritual. They love sending motivational quotes, pictures of gods and goddesses, HD images of flowers, sunrise, baby pics, natural sceneries, and so much more along with good morning text messages. WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging app has been a revelation for families in India and the family WhatsApp groups have become a hub of all these forwarded messages. Despite these good morning WhatsApp forwards being annoying at times, one cannot deny it keeps people in touch and how. However, a viral WhatsApp message claiming these good morning wishes to be embedded with phishing codes by hackers have got people worried. They are now speculating if one should send their favourite good morning HD image to family and friends or not. We would like to bust this fake news about which you can learn more here. Good Morning Quotes, Wishes & Funny HD Images: Send New Good Morning Messages, GIF Greetings and WhatsApp Stickers to Family and Friends.

A fake message has been doing rounds for a while now despite it being busted again and again. The message quotes “Shanghai International News”, and goes on to state, “It is reported that 500,000 fraud victims have already been scammed. If you would like to greet one another, type your own message to protect yourself as well as your family and friends.” Here’s an example of one such warning messages against WhatsApp forwards.

Morning Wishes/Messages.

Please read this warning coming from China from the Shanghai International News today it sent an SOS to all subscribers (this is the third reminder) that experts advise & recommend: Please don’t send Good morning, good night, or any funny festivals greetings such as pictures & movies etc..The reports state that hackers in China have designed the pictures, movies so perfectly for hiding phishing codes within them, when everybody forwards and sends those, they will go and steal personal information from your device. It is reported that more than 500,000 fraud victims have already been scammed. If you would like to greet one another, type your own message to protect yourself, as well as protecting your family and friends.

(Very important). Delete all previously and later greeting designs, pictures for your own safety, and that of friends to avoid hackers phishing. THEY CONTAIN EMBEDDED “GIFs” PROGRAMS that steal your personal data, Credit Card numbers and Pin’s. Greet each other by typing own words or use completely self made picture, videos. Self created material is completely safe.

If the crazy grammatical errors and typos have not already made you suspicious of the authenticity of this viral message, here’s the link to our FACT CHECK story where we busted these wild speculations. Fact Check: Sending Forwarded Good Morning Wishes on WhatsApp Can Steal Data From Phone? Know the Truth About Viral Message. This will help you learn everything about the fake message going viral since 2017 and has no concrete evidence apart from creating chaos by using pseudo-technical terms.

Now that you seem to be convinced that good morning messages or any other festive greetings contain no phishing codes, here’s a collection of lovely good morning HD images, good morning quotes, good morning wishes, good morning greetings, good morning messages and so much more. Good Morning Quotes, HD Images and WhatsApp Stickers For Free Download Online: Wish Your Family and Friends With Beautiful Flower Wallpapers and GIF Messages.

We would request you not to believe any random messages with far-fetched claims going viral on the WhatsApp or any other messaging app. Try and figure out the real story behind them and not mindlessly forward them to the next person. Tackling fake news in the present times is everyone’s responsibility, and we must do it together. Say no to fake news.

