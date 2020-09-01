As a new month has begun, people have taken to social media platforms saying that this month treats them well. People have pinned their hopes on September praying the rest of the year turns out to be good, unlike the previous months. After the COVID-19 pandemic that began last year, 2020 began on a bad note. With lockdowns and uncontrollable spread of the disease, the world saw a new phase of life. Along with the pandemic, there were also floods, storms, wildfires increasing the number of deaths. Also, the world lost quite a lot of artists including some popular celebrities. So, on September 1, Twitterati has their fingers crossed and praying for a peaceful year ahead. This Too Shall Pass! Stay Safe, Stay Home Positive Messages for Coronavirus: Photos and Motivational Quotes to Spread Hope During the Pandemic.

And some others choose to share funny memes and hilarious jokes on how the year has been so far. Also, the pessimists believe that the rest of the year is also going to be tough on us, but the group of optimists think there is more good to come. #September1st is one of the top trends on Twitter as some are also sharing pictures and videos of rains. Other are sharing 'Hello September' wishes and images on social media. People are also greeting each other 'Good Morning'. Feeling Down and Lonely During Lockdown? Positive Quotes, Inspirational Messages and Images to Pass on Strength in Time of Coronavirus Crisis.

Hello September!

New Month, New Chapter May the New Month give you Courage strength, Confidence, Patience, Self Love and Inner peace.#September1st #kisaangram pic.twitter.com/C0jSlkUVIY — Kisaangram - किसानग्राम (@kisaangram) September 1, 2020

HAHAHA

It's Time For Spring!

Happy September Wishes!

Here’s to a new month and a new season. May we all blossom into greater versions of ourselves. To those that are yet to fulfill their 2020 goals, here’s to another chance to try again... happy #SpringDay #September1st 🌸🌺 pic.twitter.com/ZwMjOsTI31 — 💉💊Sr Ningiza💉💊 (@ningiza_sive) September 1, 2020

Hi September!

Amen to That!

to a new hello , may this month be the falling action of all the pain and tragedy brought by the previous months of 2020. This is where healing, restoration and solutions would be found 💗 (let’s all claim it💕💪🏻🙏🏻) #BerMonths #September1st #september pic.twitter.com/BPOkAvUAgT — Popcorn (@rawyan_) August 31, 2020

Yes Yes Yes!

New Month New Beginning New Start New Results #September1st pic.twitter.com/YdZMsuKyYb — Moloko Dzoye (@MolokoDzoye) September 1, 2020

Let's Hope!

We're hoping, this will be a great month for all of us. May we all succeed with our endeavors in life. #SeptemberWish#September1st pic.twitter.com/U4dWQTaIZw — School Bank™ (@School__Bank) September 1, 2020

Considering the turn of events in 2020, people are praying and hoping for a change in their lives. Let's month this month brings along blessings and health in everyone's life. Let's be thankful for all that we have and keep hoping for a brighter future. Happy September everyone, believe in a positive change!

