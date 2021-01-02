How far can you go to satisfy your needs? To a city jail chef, he asked an inmate to perform a sexual act, well, in exchange for a chocolate bar. The incident occurred in a Las Vegas city jail in November, 2019 before he was finally arrested and charged on accounts for his deed. The chef suggested that if the male prisoner did the act, he would give him a snickers chocolate bar. It was the inmate who reported the incident because he did not want to see the chef, the next day. British Man Who Had Sex with Pet Chicken While His Wife Made X-Rated Videos of the Horrific Act Jailed for 3 Years.

According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal report, a CCTV footage showed the pair going into a bathroom and leaving at different times. The accused identified as 48-year-old, Leon Spencer is accused of prepositioning the inmate who worked for him at the city jail. He was arrested on a warrant in December on "charges of voluntary sex conduct with a prisoner, open and gross lewdness and soliciting or engaging in prostitution," the report noted as per the court records.

The victim was in the jail on charges of drug possession after he was arrested in February, 2019. After he reported the incident, officers reviewed surveillance footage from inside the prison that showed the two entering a bathroom and leaving consecutively at different times. Spencer has since been released and will reportedly appear in court in April, 2021.

