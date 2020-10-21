The British man who had earlier admitted to having penetrative sex with chickens while his wife filmed him in x-rated videos has finally been sentenced to jail time for three years He was also held for downloading XXX images of children. He has currently been sentenced for three years in jail for having sex with his pet chickens. The 37-year-old pervert, Rehan Baig was sentenced by Bradford Crown Court. His wife had made X-rated videos of the horrific act and put them in a folder named "family vids" to add to the disgust.

A few months ago Rehan Baig had appeared at Bradford Crown Court with his wife Haleema and entered guilty pleas to 11 charges. According to a report in Daily Mail, the couple used a GoPro camera to capture the depraved act of her in the basement of their home and it is also being told that at one point Rehan was also having sex with his wife and the chickens alternatively. The horrific sexual assault caused the two chickens to die and in in the verdict, the judge told labelled his behaviour "despicable, depraved and perverted".

Apart from having penetrative sex with chickens, it is also being reported that he admitted that he was also downloading x-rated images of children. He possessed XXX pornographic images. He also had pictures that included people having sex with dogs and chickens. Haleema Baig, the 38-year-old wife of the accused, admitted in the court to aiding and abetting the cruel act of her husband. However, she was spared jail term after the judge learned that the woman had suffered abuse at the hands of her Rehan Baig.

Last year, a 21-year-old man from Malawi, Africa was arrested on the suspicion of having sex with a goat. While he was charged with bestiality but reportedly he claimed that he’d asked the animal’s permission aka consent to having sex with it. The owner of the goat earlier suspected that Kambani was trying to steal the goat but when he arrived at the scene, he was shocked to see that he was indeed having sex with the cattle in the field. In 2018 An Australian was jailed for having sex with a horse. Daniel Webb-Jackson, 31 broke into a stable in Grafton, New South Wales and was caught on CCTV penetrating the animal. He told the court that the two-year-old filly gave him consent by smelling his crotch and winking at him.

