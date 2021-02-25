A Twitter user started a thread of pictures that her aunt received from Bollywood actors from yesteryear and it is gaining popularity for all the right reasons. Those were the days when fans could write letters to their favourite superstar and even get replies from them. Just imagine a typed or at times hand-written letter from your favourite actor or actress reaching you via post. That's a feeling no amount of retweets or likes from stars can compensate. Hence, in no time, the thread went viral. On Shammi Kapoor’s Birth Anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar Recalls Late Actor’s Singing Skills

The Twitter user writes about her aunt, "As a young girl growing up in a small town in 1950s and 60s, she was completely enamored by movies. Much to the disapproval of her mother, she spent her free time writing fan mail to movie stars and over a time, built up quite a collection of autographed pictures and letters." The thread includes pictures of Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Sadhna, Dharmendra, Rajendra Kumar, Raaj Kumar and many more. They have even replied to her fan mails.

The good-looking Dharmendra thanking for a birthday wish with a hand-written letter

Kamini Kaushal's letter head

Debonair Biswajit

Not just a letter of thanks from Sadhna but a list of her upcoming films as well

A promise of better films from Asha Parekh in a typed letter

Sunil Dutt's appreciation in Urdu

An overwhelmed Saira Banu after a birthday wish

You can check the complete thread for more such pictures. If the autographed letters take you to a good time, the letters will make you miss those times dearly.

