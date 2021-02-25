A Twitter user started a thread of pictures that her aunt received from Bollywood actors from yesteryear and it is gaining popularity for all the right reasons. Those were the days when fans could write letters to their favourite superstar and even get replies from them. Just imagine a typed or at times hand-written letter from your favourite actor or actress reaching you via post. That's a feeling no amount of retweets or likes from stars can compensate. Hence, in no time, the thread went viral. On Shammi Kapoor’s Birth Anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar Recalls Late Actor’s Singing Skills
The Twitter user writes about her aunt, "As a young girl growing up in a small town in 1950s and 60s, she was completely enamored by movies. Much to the disapproval of her mother, she spent her free time writing fan mail to movie stars and over a time, built up quite a collection of autographed pictures and letters." The thread includes pictures of Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Sadhna, Dharmendra, Rajendra Kumar, Raaj Kumar and many more. They have even replied to her fan mails.
Shammi Kapoor 1962
The good-looking Dharmendra thanking for a birthday wish with a hand-written letter
Dharmendra -1962
The pic is damaged but the good looks are intact!
Kamini Kaushal's letter head
Kamini Kaushal - 1953
Debonair Biswajit
Biswajit
Not just a letter of thanks from Sadhna but a list of her upcoming films as well
Sadhana - 1964
From a time she was really popular as seen from the list of films
A promise of better films from Asha Parekh in a typed letter
Asha Parekh - 1963
Sunil Dutt's appreciation in Urdu
Sunil Dutt - 1962
He wrote her a long letter in Urdu which I can’t read!
An overwhelmed Saira Banu after a birthday wish
Saira Banu
The letter doesn’t have a date but it is from the same time which means she must be around 18 yo in the pic
You can check the complete thread for more such pictures. If the autographed letters take you to a good time, the letters will make you miss those times dearly.
