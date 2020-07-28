Shane Dawson has been on the headlines for the past few days, when Tati Westbrook publically apologised to beauty vlogger James Charles, revealing how the YouTuber along with Star had ‘fed her poisonous lies.’ Again, old videos of Dawson in blackface, paedophilia jokes and other problematic behaviour resurfaced online. And eventually, Dawson lost over a million subscribers. Now a rumour has once again dragged him to the headlines. This time it’s a death hoax. On July 28, #RIPShane began to trend on Twitter. It turns out a parody account mimicking TMZ; a popular celebrity news website tweeted, claimed that the controversial YouTuber has died.

Death hoaxes of celebrities and famous public personalities has unfortunately became quite common recently. But Dawson’s demise rumour added fuel after more Twitter accounts, impersonating popular internet sensations and YouTubers such as Jeffree Star appeared to show the make-up mogul using the hashtag #RIPShane. Soon, people began to use the hashtag on the microblogging platform, thinking that internet sensation was dead. Again, some were unsure if Dawson had died or not. While the American YouTuber has kept a low profile after YouTube announced that he could no longer be able to make money from ads on his three channels, Dawson is not dead. From JK Rowling to Shane Dawson, Celeb Offenders Are Getting Cancelled? Is It Good of Bad, Here’s What YouTuber PewDiePie Has to Say!

TMZ Parody Account is Believed to be The Source of the Rumour:

American Youtuber Shane Dawson dead at 32 #RipShane pic.twitter.com/io1ILArywR — TMZ ➐ (@bocasclouds) July 27, 2020

While a few people appeared to be in on the ‘joke,’ numerous users pointed out that the death hoax is not funny. Many were horrified for a moment, only after clicking on the hashtag that now gives a clear idea that it is a ‘joke.’

Death Hoax on Dawson Did Not Impress Netizens!

I'm an outspoken criticiser of Shane Dawson but this #ripshane tag is honestly horrible. Dislike Shane as much as you want but you should NEVER joke about or fake someone's death. Having lost people close to me it makes my blood boil at some of the jokes being made. — Kestrel (@SpaceKestrel) July 27, 2020

People Are Disgusted!

Seriously?!? Cancel culture is bad enough as it is. People out here saying such horrible things deeply saddens me. How can Gen Z do such great work as far as educating people on BLM & other issues then turn around & do something like this?!? Truly HORRENDOUS. Wow.... just Wow🤯😳 — 🐝BBlueWave🌊 (@CeruleanBlwave) July 27, 2020

Joking About Death Is Not Funny!

You’re sick. joking about death is something you don’t do. — chey ||-// (@Cheywastakenn) July 28, 2020

Dawson was ‘cancelled,’ after old YouTube videos of him resurfaced on the internet that shows him wearing blackface. He was also called out for a video posted in 2010 where he was accused of being a paedophile. After all the controversy, Dawson, in June posted a video titled, ‘Taking Accountability,’ where he apologised for all the past offensive videos.

