Pratapgarh, January 8: In an inhuman act, locals beat a gigantic dolphin to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. According to reports, three people were arrested in connection with the case. Forest department had lodged an FIR. The incident took place last month. The three people were booked on December 31. The shocking video of the incident also surfaced on social media. Humanity Blown Off! From Pregnant Elephant and Cow Fed With Explosives to Dog Dragged Behind Bike, Incidents of Animal Cruelty Prove We Deserve 2020.

In the video, it could be seen that three to four people were beating the aquatic mammal with stick and axes. Meanwhile, some people are looking at the inhuman act as mere spectators. Blood could be seen coming out from dolphin’s body, and the animal was agonising in pain. The water of the river Ganga also turned red. Dog Thrashed Brutally by Security Guard in Mumbai's SNDT College, Succumbs to Injuries.

Here Is The Link Of The Video:

Notably, the gigantic dolphin is an endangered freshwater or river dolphin. It is generally found in the region of the Indian subcontinent. There are two species of gigantic dolphin - Ganges river dolphin (and the Indus river dolphin. It is protected under the Indian Wildlife Act. The Ministry of Environment and Forest declared the Gangetic dolphin the national aquatic animal of India.

