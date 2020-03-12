Singer Akon's Real Name Has Amused Twitterati, People Make Funny Memes and Jokes

Akon's name funny memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Remember the times we danced to 'Chammak Challo' from Ra.One or hummed Smack That, Lonely, Right Now the songs by Akon? Well, some of us were introduced to Western music with Akon. But who we most commonly know as Akon is actually Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam! No, that's not a series of words lined up but the Senegalese-American singer's real name. And it is now that people have found out about his real name. A text reading, "Stop whatever you are doing and Google Akon's real name right now" has been shared on several social media platforms. Soon after, the funny memes and reactions have started coming in on Twitter. Elon Musk Claims His Twitter Account Tweeted From Space With Starlink Satellite, Twitterati is Amused and Wants The Internet Password.

For the unintroduced, Akon is a Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor. In 2014, he rose to fame with the release of his single from his debut album, Trouble. Among his popular songs are 'Smack That' and 'I Wanna Love You.' He collaborated with music director duo Vishal-Shekhar for 'Chammak Challo' in the film Ra.One. But right now, netizens are clearly amused by his real name which consists of 12 smaller names! Soon as they discovered this fun fact, funny memes and jokes are made on social media. Cow Dung Cakes Sell Online at US Store, Twitterati is Amused (View Pic).

Check Funny Memes and Reactions to Akon's Real Name:

His Parents Made a Composition?

Akon's real name is weird Af, seems his parents had enough time to compose that😂 pic.twitter.com/EJ6uE9Xx2B — KHALIF®🇰🇪 (@254khalif) March 8, 2020

Hahaha, This Scene!

When you google Akon’s real name, Google: pic.twitter.com/XGqps8HyhX — Nishant Risaldar (@heyitsnishant) March 11, 2020

Perfect GIF Reaction

Me when I saw Akon's real name. pic.twitter.com/T6SOZhpZwQ — Kolisa Yola Sinyanya (@Kolie_Yola) March 12, 2020

Quiet a Statement

Akon’s real name makes a statement 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cRdPFaUQYi — President Saleh (@realsalehUG) March 11, 2020

Cat?

Akon's real name looks like someone’s a cat ran through a keyboard while typing!! pic.twitter.com/49i2kESBC1 — vaniya (@vowniyaxx) March 11, 2020

The reactions are just as amusing as the singer's name. A lot of people have tweeted the same thing, asking their followers to Google Akon's real name. Well, that is quite a mindboggling fact, right?