Spanish Taxi Driver Who Takes Coronavirus Patients to the Hospital for Free Receives Standing Ovation by Medical Workers! Video of the Selfless Frontline Worker in Surprise Goes Viral

In Spain, a taxi driver was known for taking patients for free appreciated by the medical staff in a viral video (Photo Credits: Twitter)

No amount of gratitude is enough to that the coronavirus helpers! Right from the medical workers to teachers, sanitation workers, delivery people, each and every one of the frontliners is an angel protecting us from the deadly coronavirus. These people are coronavirus caregivers who are in a constant battle with COVID-19 by putting themselves at risk to make sure that we stay safe at home. One of the selfless workers is a taxi driver from Spain, who is helping coronavirus patients in his own way. UK Citizens, Politicians And Royals Clap For NHS Workers Fighting Coronavirus, Popular Landmarks Light Up in Blue in Their Honour.

The taxi driver is known for taking patients to the hospital, free of charge and his selfless act has won many hearts. However one day, he got a call to pick up a patient from the hospital, he was greeted in the most unexpected manner. As he arrived, doctors and nurses surprised him with a standing ovation and the room was filled with the sound of claps. They also handed him an envelope of money for his noble deed amid pandemic. Clap for Our Carers: UK Unites to Show Their Gratitude to NHS Healthcare Workers! Watch Heart-Warming #ClapForCarers Videos.

It really fills our heart with so much warmth, gratitude and love for this person who believes in service before self. Indeed, you see the real people only in the time of crisis. Well, the viral video of the taxi driver being appreciated by the medical staff has gone viral on social media and it is everything you want to see today. The video spreads positivity and makes us hopeful in the tough times. It was shared by a taxi company that goes the name "#ElTaxiUnido" and "has the purpose of promoting the TAXI service. Non-profit Cultural Association," in its bio.

Watch Video:

"Es una sorpresa que le hemos dado a un taxista que lleva a pacientes sin cobrar al hospital.Le hemos dado un sobre con dinero y una dedicatoria.Le hemos llamado para decirle que tenía que hacer un traslado y ha sido muy emocionante. No paraba de llorar." Gracias a el y a ellos. pic.twitter.com/CcXX1BVfko — #ElTaxiUnido (@eltaxiunido) April 18, 2020

The video is filled with comments of gratitude! In the video, you can see the taxi driver unable to describe his happiness. In an utter surprise, you will see the taxi driver looking at the envelope. This viral video proves that united we stand in the fight against the pandemic.