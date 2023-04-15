OnlyFans is back in the headlines, this time is is because of Olympic speed skater Alexandra Ianculescu, a Romanian-Canadian. She uses OnlyFans to raise money towards her goal of skating at the Paris Summer Games in 2024. In contrast to her previous Olympic involvement, the 31-year-old athlete is forgoing skating in favour of cycling in the hopes of representing Canada. However, because the Canadian team is amateur, funding is needed for it to participate in the Olympics. Ianculescu went to OnlyFans, a social networking platform that requires a subscription and allows users to sell and/or buy creative content. No XXX Content on OnlyFans for NSW Nurses? Nursing and Midwifery Council Asks Medical Workers To Stop Posting Explicit Content on 18+ Website.

Ianculescu informed the Daily Star that the money she receives from selling bikini images and other XXX content on OnlyFans pays the cost of cycling and helps with costs. Ianculescu resigned from speed skating in November 2021. “I made an OnlyFans account in 2021,” she said. “… It’s helping me survive, pay my rent, pay for groceries, and it covers the cycling and the coffee bills! It’s fully 100% OnlyFans because I didn’t have the time to do personal training anymore,” she said about her source of income."

“Someone suggested, ‘Why don’t you just have an OnlyFans account and create like a behind-the-scenes of what you do? And since you post bikini photos anyway, you can actually charge for that.’ I was like, ‘seriously, people pay for that?’ Like, I like my body. I want to post it anyway… So I said, ‘I’ll give myself one month and see how it goes.’ And it was crazy!”, she further said.

Ianculescu has dedicated all of her time to training since switching from speed skating to cycling, which has forced her to put her personal training business on hold. Ianculescu is transparent about using social media to advertise her XXX OnlyFans page. The Olympian asked on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a seductive photo in a bikini, "Is it summer yet? It most certainly is on my OnlyFans. Ianculescu, who represented Romania at the Pyongyang 2018 Winter Olympics, hopes to join the select group of athletes that compete in both the winter and summer Olympics."

Ianculescu stated that her objective is to sign a professional contract during the following two seasons after she "fell in love" with cycling after giving it a try for the first time in 2018. “But not I’m not setting high expectations on myself because I don’t want to get disappointed but I just know that I expect myself to just suck at something new, which is a really nice feeling,” she said. “I have to trust the process,” she said.

