Spring Equinox 2021: Spring Equinox, also popularly known as Vernal Equinox, is one of the two days in a calendar year when the Sun is exactly above the Equator’s line, and both the day and night are of equal length. It is also known as March Equinox and northward equinox by people across the world. There are a lot of facts and interesting details which are associated with Spring/Vernal Equinox. If you are someone who is enthused to study geography and relative subjects, you would be delighted to find out more about Spring/Vernal Equinox. At LatestLY, we bring you more information about Spring/Vernal Equinox 2021 – its date, significance, history, and more, which you will love to share with your friends and family.

Spring or Vernal Equinox 2021 Date: When Is the First Day of Spring?

As per the Gregorian calendar, the occasion of Spring/Vernal equinox takes place as early as March 19 or as late as March 21. However, this year, the Spring/Vernal equinox will occur on March 20, i.e., Saturday and end on June 21.

Spring or Vernal Equinox: History

The observance of Spring/Vernal equinox goes back a long way in history. It is said that the Romans would worship a Meteorite Goddess – Cybele – whose lover had castrated himself. Another legend says that the Persians would mark the occasion with horse races, feasts, rose-throwing, parties, etc. Nowruz 2021 Date, History, Traditions and Significance: Know Celebrations Associated With the Persian New Year or Navroze.

In the medieval period, several scientists believed that Spring/Vernal equinox marked the beginning of ‘spontaneous generation'. It is also said that a cosmographer, Egnazio Danti, used the occasion to come up with the Gregorian calendar.

Spring or Vernal Equinox Significance

The occasion of Spring/Vernal equinox holds significant importance for people who pursue different branches of geography. Given how the day is divided equally into two halves on the occasion of Spring/Vernal equinox, it bears a lot of significance. Also, it marks the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere.

Spring or Vernal Equinox Celebrations

The event of Spring/Vernal equinox is celebrated on a global level. There are no grand festivities, but there are surely seminars, workshops, educational shows, etc., that speak about this event's relevance. There are essay writing competitions in schools, colleges, etc.

Geologists, cosmologists, and scientists educate common people about the occurrence of Spring/Vernal equinox and how does this phenomenon impact us in daily life.

March 20 is also celebrated as International Astrology Day. The date is also observed as World Citizen Day. We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Spring/Vernal equinox 2021. We hope you enjoyed learning about this rare event in a calendar year.

