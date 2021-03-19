Equinox is the commemoration of the time when the plane of Earth's equator passes through the geometric centre of the Sun's disk. The Spring Equinox is celebrated mainly in the month of March. Also known as Vernal Equinox, Spring Equinox 2021 will be celebrated on March 20. The celebration of March equinox marks the beginning of the astronomical spring and the end of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Various fun facts around Vernal Equinox makes the celebration of this event all the more enjoyable.

The celebration of Vernal Equinox usually falls between March 19 and March 21. The March Equinox serves as a reference for calendars and celebrations in many human cultures and religions. As we prepare to celebrate Spring Equinox 2021, here are 11 fun facts about the astronomical event.

Breaking The Myth On Balancing Eggs

It is a common myth that you can balance an egg on its end during the vernal equinox. People believe that the gravitational pull from the Sun when it's over the equator helps the egg stand straight. However, the reality is that you can balance an egg on any rough surface at any time of the year!

Equal Night

Equinox, in itself, means equal night. It is said that on this day, both the hemispheres on earth experience equal night and day.

The Duality Of March Equinox

While the March equinox is celebrated as vernal or spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, it is also celebrated as autumn or fall equinox in the Southern Hemisphere.

It Is The First Official Day Of Spring!

Spring equinox marks the first official day of spring. This season continues on till the next three months and finally ends on the day of June Solstice.

First Equinox

The Spring Equinox is the first equinox of the year.

Not Every Country Experiences Equal Days And Nights

While equinox is said to be the days where we all experience equal day and night, that is not the case. However, while every country gets at least 12 hours of sunlight, the night hours are not equally distributed everywhere.

The Variation In Celebrations

Many countries worldwide celebrate Spring Equinox by holding delicious feasts and celebrating several festivals on this day.

The Changing Dates Of March Equinox

The date of March equinox varies every day. In fact, in 2020, Spring Equinox was celebrated on March 19, which meant it arrived earlier than it has in 124 years.

Better Days Are Coming!

Several kinds of research confirm that sunlight can help cheer your mood. And due to this, Spring Equinox brings with it a boost in our mood and cheers most people up!

The Link With The Easter Celebration

The Spring Equinox plays a key role in determining the day of Easter celebrations. In 325, the Council of Nicaea decided Easter will be held on the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs on or after the vernal equinox.

The Celebration Of Equinox Across The Milky Way

It is interesting to note that equinox is not just witnessed on Earth. Saturn also has a spring and autumn equinox every 15 earth years!

Here's wishing everyone a Happy Spring Equinox!

