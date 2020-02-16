Srinivasa Gowda Photoshopped Running Along With Usain Bolt by Artist Krishna Is Unmissable! Kambala Buffalo Jockey Becomes New Meme Material

Srinivasa Gowda Photoshopped Running Along With Usain Bolt by Artist Krishna (Photo Credits: @Atheist_Krishna/ Twitter)

Srinivasa Gowda, a 28-year-old from Moodabidri village near Mangaluru is the rising star of India, after he achieved the fastest running record in the Kambala race. What made the moment more jaw-dropping is that he ran with buffaloes! The Karnataka resident covered a distance of 100 meters in 9.55 seconds during the state’s annual buffalo race. After Gowda’s tremendous victory, villagers claimed that he could run faster than former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. While people continue to praise Gowda, artist Krishna photoshopped the viral image of the Kambala buffalo jockey along with the Olympian Bolt that instantly became a new meme material on social media. The photoshopped picture is unmissable! Who is Srinivasa Gowda? Know Everything About Kambala Buffalo Jockey Who Covered 100 Meters in 9.55 Seconds, Gets Compared to Usain Bolt.

Gowda has reportedly claimed 29 prizes this year in 12 Kambala that he has participated. According to reports, the 28-year-old buffalo jockey covered 100 meters distance in 9.55 seconds, that’s three seconds faster than Bolt who created the world record in the 100-meter race at 9.58 seconds. Artist Krishna who photoshops images to create funny and relatable content, seems to give it the perfect angle to the viral pic of Gowda running with his buffaloes. In the photoshopped image, the Kambala jockey can be seen running, slightly ahead of Bolt, who appears to look surprised seeing his speed on the muddy field.

View the Photoshopped Pic:

Twitterati is having a good laugh as it instantly became a meme. People responded with hilarious comments, praising the artist for his creativity. Check out the reactions below:

Gowda works as a construction labourer when he is not running. He started pursuing the sport reportedly five or six years ago. He is a jockey for three buffaloes owned by Shakti Prasad of Mizar, Bada Poojary of Iruvail and Harshavardhan of Poojary.