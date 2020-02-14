Who is Srinivasa Gowda? Know Everything About Kambala Buffalo Jockey Who Covered 100 Meters in 9.55 Seconds, Gets Compared to Usain Bolt

Srinivasa-Gowda (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Srinivasa Gowda, a 28-year-old from Moodabidri village near Mangaluru has made it to the headlines with his fastest running record in the Kambala race. And not regular running but running with buffaloes. Srinivasa Gowda is a buffalo jockey who has been running in Kamabalas and in the recent season he has broken a record with his incredible pace in the first 100 meters of 143 meter long race. Gowda broke the record by covering 100 meters in just 9.55 seconds on February 2, 2020. The race was of total 142.5 meters which he covered in 13.62 seconds. A tweet appreciating his talent has been going viral on social media. Reportedly, Gowda can run faster than former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. We tell you something more about this record-holding runner.

Srinivasa Gowda is a school dropout and works as a construction labourer when he isn't racing or training for it.

From his childhood, he has been watching buffalo races.

He began pursuing it as his passion in the last 5-6 years.

Srinivasa Gowda has participated in over 12 Kambala races and in the recent race, he broke a record by winning in four categories. This was the first of a kind occurrence in the history of Kambala.

From all of his races, he has won over 29 prizes.

He starts training a month before the races begin.

He is the owner of three pairs of buffaloes owned by Shakti Prasad of Mizar, Bada Poojary of Iruvail and Harshavardhan of Poojary.

Here's The Tweet Recognising Srinivasa Gowda's Talent:

He is Srinivasa Gowda (28) from Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district. Ran 142.5 meters in just 13.62 seconds at a "Kambala" or Buffalo race in a slushy paddy field. 100 meters in JUST 9.55 seconds! @usainbolt took 9.58 seconds to cover 100 meters. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/DQqzDsnwIP — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) February 13, 2020

As per reports in The New Indian Express, Gowda gives due credit of his win to the buffaloes. With his speed, he outpaces Usain Bolt by 3 seconds. Bolt holds the world records in races for 100 meters, at 9.58 seconds, and 200-meters, at 19.19 seconds.

The Kambala is an annual traditional buffalo race that takes in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka. It takes places every season and is a form of entertainment for rural people of the area.