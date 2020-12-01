From the earliest days of self-expression, women and men have inked their flesh with permanent markings. The images intend to tell the wearer’s life story, as each of the art signifies something very moving. The love for getting inked is seen among many across the country. While there is traditional significance into the work of art, there still lies taboo and stereotypes attached to it. Tattoos are said to be forbidden under Islam, but a woman in a South Asian country is breaking the stereotype with her ink. The female tattoo artist, identified as Soraya Shahidy has gone viral on the internet for inking tattoos on various customers at her salon in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

Soraya Shahidy is an artist in the conservation country, and she believes that she is the first-ever female tattoo artist in the country, where many scholars say getting inked is forbidden under Islam. The 27-year-old has learned her craft in Turkey and Iran and firmly believes that her work is legitimate in Islam. “I could have performed this profession abroad but I wanted to do it in Afghanistan because there are no female tattoo artists in the country. I believe it's not only men who can apply tattoos. Women can do it too,” she was quoted saying in Reuters.

Watch Viral Video:

There are various religious perspectives on tattooing. While many people choose religious tattoos as a part of their faith, some believe getting inked is a sin and against their respective religions.

