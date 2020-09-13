Hyderabad, September 13: In an act of kindness, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday was seen feeding bananas to the hungry monkeys at Yadagiri. The incident took place while the Telangana CM was on his way down the hill in his vehicle when the monkeys got in the way.

According to several reports, published in Telegu dailies, KCR visited Yadadri Sri Narasimha Swamy temple to inspect the temple reconstruction work on the hill. At the second turn of Yadadri Ghat Road, KCR saw a group of monkeys and stopped the vehicle and went down. Following this, CM gave offered them bananas. As per details, the monkeys, about 15 in number, took turns to take bananas. Thailand's 'Monkey City' Lopburi Being Reclaimed By Hungry and Horny Monkeys During Lockdown, Forcing Humans to Stay Indoors (Watch Video).

Here's the tweet shared one of the journalists:

Earlier on Monday, 14 monkeys were found dead by the roadside near Nadpalu village in Hebri taluk of Udupi. After hearing the news, forest department officials arrived at the spot along with veterinarians. They sent the samples for postmortem and forensic analysis to ascertain the cause of death. However, prime-facie appears that the monkeys may have been killed at a different location, but were dumped near Nadpalu village.

