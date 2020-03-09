Thai Airways Passenger Deliberately Coughs at Cabin Crew Over Long Waiting Hours For Anti-Coronavirus Checks (Watch Viral Video)

Chinese passenger coughs at Thai Airways crew (Photo Credits: Fugu M YouTube)

A dramatic video of a Chinese passenger being brought under control inside an aircraft has gone viral on social media platforms. The clip shows the plane's cabin crew tackling a woman after she coughed at them. She was reportedly infuriated over the fact that she had to wait for nearly seven hours after the Thai Airways flight landed at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. IndiGo Removes 5 Passengers From Delhi-Jeddah Flight at IGI Airport After They Try to Enter Cockpit.

According to reports, the staff member can be heard saying in Thai, 'come here, help me put her down' before telling his colleague to 'get handcuffs'. The woman screams 'what did I do wrong' while another flight attendant tells her to 'please stay down'. As the video went viral, the airline confirmed in a post on Weibo saying that the local airport has increased the level of coronavirus checks,e especially for those travelling from high-risk countries. UK Woman Jailed For 2 Years For Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Air.

Chinese Passenger Coughs at Cabin Crew Inside Thai Airways:

Prathana Pattanasiri, Vice President of aviation safety department at Thai Airways, said the cabin crew were not able to open doors of the plane until the health officials arrived to conduct the screening tests. She said, "The Chinese passenger was upset about being held for a long time and coughed at one of our staff members. After she calmed down, we explained the situation to her and she agreed to sit and wait for the screening." Footage of the incident was uploaded on YouTube by a passenger who claimed to be on the flight TG664 from Bangkok.

Following the incident, the screening process at the Shanghai airport has been sped up according to Thai Airways. Coronavirus has killed 3,119 people in China and infected over 80,700 people. Worldwide, the deadly disease has infected over 1,10,000 people and claimed at least 3,825 deaths.