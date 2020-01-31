Thappad Movie Trailer Dialogues Find Relatable Funny Memes, Check Some Tweets on Taapsee Pannu's Latest Film on Social Issue!

Thappad dialogue memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu's film Thappad released this morning and it has definitely impressed everyone. Anubhav Sinha's film trailer is indeed hard-hitting staying true to its name, like a hard-hitting slap! It brilliantly reiterates that no amount of justification is valid to explain physical abuse or assault and targets the misogynistic mentality in society. It addresses a very relevant social issue but like any movie poster, trailer or first look, netizens find a funny side to it. So specific dialogues from the trailer have been used to make funny memes and jokes by netizens. Among all the praises for Tapsee Pannu and the entire trailer in general, there are some humorous tweets as well. Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Hard-Hitting Drama Asserts 'It's Not Just Itni si Baat' (Watch Video).

The trailer taps on the issue of domestic violence which many women in the country go through. But due to the misogynistic view of society, such issues are often silenced. Taapsee Pannu has impressed us even before by playing strong characters and the trailer once again induces confidence among everyone. Like every trailer that meets with some funny memes and jokes, Thappad too hasn't been spared. As #ThappadTrailer trends among the top trends on Twitter, we have gathered some funny memes and reactions that people have made. Thappad Trailer: Twitterati Hail Taapsee Pannu and Troll Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh At The Same Time!

Check Some Funny Memes and Reactions on Thappad Trailer's Dialogues:

Damn You Mosquito!

Me to mosquitoes after putting them to sleep forever. #ThappadTrailer pic.twitter.com/KE6fQ4C4wT — Desi Megamind 2.0 (@desimegamind) January 31, 2020

Works With The Remote Too

Me when my TV remote is not working.#ThappadTrailer pic.twitter.com/jIJHPa8Adw — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 31, 2020

Every Sibling Relationship

When ur sibling complaint to ur parents about you hitting him :#ThappadTrailer#SwachhSurvekshan2020Bhopal pic.twitter.com/hE539WLBuG — Pankaj Tewari (@PankajT15013037) January 31, 2020

No Pineapple on Pizza

Or Biryani in Elaichi

Oops!

Tapsee Pannu: My lover slapped me, so I am filing a case against him Kiara Advani:#ThappadTrailer pic.twitter.com/8Jqvx3joHX — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 31, 2020

In case, you haven't yet seen the trailer, check it out below:

Clearly, these two dialogues have found the most relatable situations for meme-makers. The movie also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi in key roles. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film will hit the theatres on February 28.