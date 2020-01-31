Thappad Trailer: Twitterati Hail Taapsee Pannu and Troll Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh At The Same Time!
Taapsee Pannu in Thappad, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh (Photo Credits: Movie Stills)

Anubhav Sinha is back with his new filmy outing, which is, Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. The trailer gives us a fine glimpse of the director's take on physical abuse. It is not just about the person who is responsible for it but also the society's casual attitude towards it. As the trailer dropped, the fans are totally going gaga over the plot and the performances of the actors. In fact, they are also mercilessly trolling the makers of Kabir Singh including Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Film Is The Perfect Answer to How Preeti Should Have Reacted to Kabir Singh's 'Just One Slap'.

Thappad shows how Taapsee's character files a petition against her husband who slaps her in the heat of the moment. While the family and society mock her for taking it 'too far' for 'just one slap', she takes a bold stand that even a single slap makes you guilty of domestic violence and it is NOT OKAY. The fans were soon reminded of the scene in Kabir Singh where Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh hits Kiara Advani's Preeti!

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga too had justified the scene saying, "if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there. If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, you can't kiss, you can't use cuss words, I don't see any emotion in that." Well, this has now trickled down on Twitter through memes and tweets, Check them out below.

All Praises

Never Normalise Violence

Time Up

Meanwhile...

In Parallel Universe

Another Kabir Singh Reference

The Slap Drama in Kabir Singh

Tight Slap On KS?

Arjun Reddy Too

Idea of Love

Well, just so you know, there are also some netizens who are just aren't ready to buy that a 'harmless slap' in the 'heat of the moment' is also equivalent to domestic violence and physical assault. Well, here's the trailer and we would love to hear your take on the same as well.