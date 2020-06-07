The Simpsons Are Following Cyber Safety Guidelines! Mumbai Police’s Latest Tweet Urges Netizens to Stay Safe Online in the Wittiest Way (View Pic)

Mumbai Police tweet (Photo Credits: @MumbaiPolice/ Twitter)

Mumbai Police, also known for its witty and creative social media posts, has once again won hearts of the netizens. Urging people to stay safe online; the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police issued four basic and essential guidelines on cyber safety. We don’t know about you, but The Simpsons are surely following the rules. The picture shows Bart Simpson carefully taking notes on all the rules shared by the police officials for safe access on the internet. Without any doubt, the tweet has gone viral on social media, with netizens lauding their creativity. Some also promised the cops to follow the cyber-safe guidelines the Simpsons way. Mumbai Police Uses a Witty 'Paatal Lok' Meme to Spread Awareness Against Fake WhatsApp News.

The instances of fake news going viral and hacking of profiles are not new. And it has been increasing day by day. Not to mention, the pandemic has significantly augmented the circulation of fake and unverified news. This only creates panic among individuals. "D'oh! The Simpsons are going to follow these guidelines of cyber safety. You should too," reads the caption of the tweet. To avoid the rumours and to browse safely on the internet, Mumbai Police has shared four basic but essential points that one must follow. Did The Simpsons Predict Crude Oil Prices to Turn Negative? 6 Times When the American Animated Sitcom’s Predictions Came True.

Mumbai Police’s Cyber Safety Guidelines Include:

I will verify facts before sharing WhatsApp forwards.

I won’t share my OTP or password with anyone else.

I won’t click on suspicious links that claim rewards.

I won’t use the same password for all my accounts.

Here’s the Pic:

D'oh! The Simpsons are going to follow these guidelines of cyber safety. You should too. pic.twitter.com/PhTep5akeC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 7, 2020

The number of false news is making rounds on the internet, almost every day. With the increasing use of social media and online messaging apps like WhatsApp, rumours are easily circulated, creating tension among users. Now that you the guidelines to stay safe on the cyber, repeat after Bart Simpson and enjoy browsing!