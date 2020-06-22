If there was anything that scared the bejesus out of me as a child was watching The Undertaker' wake up from the dead'. Yes, such was the impact of the American professional wrestler on most of us. If you have been a desi 90s kid, you would totally swear by the legends of The Undertaker. Be it The Undertaker having seven lives or his animosity with 'brother' Kane. Most importantly, THE UNDERTAKER NEVER DIES. And as we grew up, this also became the best fodder for memes, which left us ROFLing. So, when he decided to hang up his boots, fans cannot control their emotions. After all, it is none other than The Undertaker who is retiring from the WWE ring. Fans are shedding tears as another childhood hero announces retirement. However, one must remember the legend and what better way to do so than by having a big smile on our face. We will be looking at The Undertaker funny memes and best fight videos.

The Undertaker was his wrestling ring name. And the man behind this larger-than-life image is Mark William Calaway. Born in Houston, Texas, the 55-year-old American professional wrestler announced retirement on June 21, 2020, as part of the final episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary series, which was produced in collaboration with Calaway on the WWE Network. The man of the moment stated that after 30 years in the business, he had nothing left to prove and had no desire to step in the ring again. But, but, but, The Undertaker did not rule out the possibility of returning in the future. Now that is something his ardent fans would look forward to, but for now, let's remember the legendary figure who made their childhood cool.

HAHHAHHAHHAHHAHHA

Undertaker Funny Memes (Twitter)

BUSTED

Undertaker Funny Memes (Twitter)

PEECHE TOH DEKHOOO

Undertaker Funny Memes (Twitter)

Tu Toh Gaya Beta

Undertaker Funny Memes (Twitter)

Oh Baby When You Dance Like That

Undertaker Funny Memes (Twitter)

This 2020 List is Not Up to Date

Undertaker Funny Memes (Twitter)

And Now Time to Watch The Undertaker's Greatest Moment Videos

The Undertaker has bid goodbye to the professional wrestling scenario. And one wishes he lives his retirement life to the fullest just like he did under the spotlight during his World Wrestling Entertainment days.

