Three-Feet Tall Man from Meerut Gets Married to a Woman of the Same Height amid Coronavirus Lockdown! Unique Love Story Goes Viral

Three Feet Tall Man from Meerut Gets Married to a Woman of the Same Height amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beautiful love stories amid the coronavirus pandemic have kept us going through this tough time. While coronavirus infection is at its peak in India, a three-feet man from Meerut found his happily ever after! Firoz finally found his soulmate amid lockdown and he couldn't be happier. He found a pretty bride that matches his height and their love story is going viral on social media. Firoz is very happy after getting married to Zainab in a beautiful nikah ceremony that took place on Sunday in the presence of a handful of relatives.

Meerut has been buzzing with the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi of this 3-feet tall man getting married to a woman of the same height amid COVID-19 lockdown. The groom says that getting married to a three-foot bride was nothing short of a dream for him and on Sunday, amid the family's blessing they said Kabul Hai to live happily ever after! Firoz is a resident of Lakkhipura in Lisadi Gate police station area of ​​Meerut and lives with a family with members having a normal stature. His family would often be concerned about his wedding and his soul mate.

Family members were trying to get him married for a long time but finally, he found the love of his life. It all started when one day when he went to his friend's house where his sister-in-law saw him. She too was looking for a groom for her three-foot-tall sister, Zainab. After this soon with the consent of the two families, the got married. Firoz told that marriage was supposed to take place two and a half months ago, but because of the lockdown, it happened now. Feroz has worked in many films of Mollywood, Dr Dil Wala, Mera Dushman-Mera Dost, Sapna Apna Apna, etc.

Imagine being in a pandemic and finding the love of your life, amazing isn't it! A few weeks ago a man from UP, Kanpur got married in a unique wedding. The man fell in love with a poor girl while distributing food on the pavement to the underprivileged people, he decided to marry her and also made it happen.