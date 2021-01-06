Three Wise Men flew over Seville in a hot air balloon on Tuesday morning. On the eve of Epiphany, the men flew on the occasion while being photographed. Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar are celebrated in Spain on Epiphany on January 6. They flew over Seville waving at children watching from their homes. The Wise Men also assured they would be back with a proper parade next year. Most traditional celebrations including street parades have been cancelled in Spain due to thwart the spread of coronavirus.

The three urged people to follow health recommendations in the view of the pandemic. Melchior was quoted as saying, "You must follow the rules because soon enough we will be able to take off our masks and be able to give each other kisses and hugs and spread love all over Seville. Be prepared, 2021 is the year to end the pandemic and enjoy life." Caspar added, "It has been an amazing flight. We come with huge enthusiasm to deliver all the presents." Feast of the Epiphany 2021 Recipes: From Rosca De Reyes to Galette Des Rois, Delicious Food Items You Can Prepare to Celebrate Three Kings Day.

Three Wise Men Flies in Hot Air Balloon in Seville on Epiphany:

Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar are believed to have visited the infant Christ with gifts including gold, frankincense and myrrh. On that day in Spain, children get presents from their parents who tell them it was brought by the Three Wise Men, and not Santa Claus.

Epiphany is an old Christian festival celebrated by some sects of Christianity. Epiphany is a feast that marks the visit of The Three Wise Men to the Infant Jesus. On the morning of Epiphany in Spain, a caked called Roscon is made. Epiphany Eve is also known as Twelfth Night marking the end of the traditional Christmas celebrations.

