Epiphany is an old Christian festival celebrated by different sects of the religious faith. It is celebrated on January 6 by Roman Catholics, and on January 19 by some Eastern Orthodox churches. In the West, the time period between December 25 and January 6 is known as the Twelve Days of Christmas. Epiphany is a feast day which marks the visit of the Magi (Three Wise Men or Three Kings) to the Infant Jesus (Christ from his nativity until age 12). As Epiphany 2021 approaches, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the observance. It also includes Epiphany WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, HD Images, Wallpapers, Messages, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the observance. St Thomas Day 2020: Know The History, Practices And Celebrations of the Day Dedicated to the Apostle.

Different countries celebrate the observance by following varying customs and traditions. In some places, it is known as 'The festival of the Three Magic Kings'. On the morning of Epiphany in Spain, a cake called a 'Roscón' is made. Some celebrate Epiphany remembering the visit of the Wise Men and Jesus's Baptism. Epiphany Eve is also known as Twelfth Night which marks the end of the traditional Christmas celebrations.

