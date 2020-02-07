Tiger and Cubs Captured Eating Plastic Drum in Jim Corbett National Park (View Disheartening Pic)

Tigers eating plastic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Nainital is known for tiger spotting among other national parks in the country. But tourists who were visiting the park in the last week of January were definitely not pleased with the sight of tigers. The wild cats were seen eating a plastic drum. Officials at the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve of Nainital were also in for a shock when tourists shared the pictures of tiger and cubs chewing a plastic drum. It is unfortunate that we come across reports of plastic entering the animal food chain. The report of tigers eating a drum is even more shocking as Corbett is supposed to be a plastic-free zone. The tigress and her cubs found the plastic drum in the Ramganga river and were captured on camera as they chewed on it. The pictures have been shared online and are going viral. Lone Cape Buffalo in Delhi Zoo Dies After Eating Plastic, Post-Mortem Reports Show Discarded Packet in Its Stomach.

As per reports in TOI, Corbett Director Rahul said, "A group of tourists have given us some pictures where a tigress and her two cubs can be seen chewing on the plastic container. We have ordered an inquiry into the incident and the investigation report will be with us soon." While the incident of tigers chewing on the drum is surely disappointing, it also draws attention to the security measure in the region. The question remains how the plastic drum came into the plastic-free zone. Thailand’s Beloved Baby Dugong ‘Mariam’ Dies Due to Plastic Pollution! Three Other Heart-Breaking Times When Plastic Killed Sea Creatures.

Check Pics of Tigers Eating a Plastic Drum in Jim Corbett:

Nothing. Few #tigers playing with #plastic they just received as a gift from us & delivered by this river at #Corbett. That is how deep into #forests & #oceans this plastic menace is growing. Hundreds of wildlife is dying because of them. Picture by Trikansh Sharma. Do we care. pic.twitter.com/dHE58Yarjv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 7, 2020

The river flows Chamoli to Ramnagar and passes through the tiger reserve. It is thus a major source of water for the animals. The officials added that tigers captured in the photos have been put under monitoring to trace their behaviour. State forest minister Harak Singh Rawat also informed in the same report that, "Those found guilty will certainly be penalised and punished. Any form of plastic will not be allowed in the forests of Uttarakhand as it affects not only humans but also wildlife."