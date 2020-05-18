To begin Monday, people have taken to Twitter sharing positive Good Morning quotes and messages. This is why #MondayThoughts and #MondayMotivation are currently trending on the social media platform.Check Tweets: Be like a tree and let

the dead leaves drop

~Rumi #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/tc8ArXhVeJ— Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 18, 2020 It is great MONDAY MORNING. First day of #lockdown 4.0. We shall do more. “It does not matter how slowly you go, so long as you do not stop.”

– Confucius #monday #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/jvqmnzANsc— UTTAM PRAKASH (@wootaum) May 18, 2020

Happy Monday! Well, does it even matter that it is Monday? Almost every day feels the same in this social distancing and work from home scenario. But it is good to start a week on a positive note so #MondayMotivation, #MondayMornning, #MondayThoughts are up on Twitter. Along with these trends, we will keep you updated on the funny memes, viral videos, interesting stories, moments from around the world.

May 18 marks a few important days and observances around the world. It is

World AIDS Vaccine Day and International Museum Day today. While one concerns the field of medicine, the other is about preserving culture. A fun food holiday marked in the US today is National Cheese Souffle Day. So if people are going to indulge in the dish and share pictures, it may trend online for a while. If anything related to these observances trend online we will keep you updated.

Social media has become a respite for everyone who is at home right now. With nowhere out to go, people shuffle through the social media sites like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook day long to keep updated with what's happening. In this quarantine phases, we have seen so many new challenges coming in, with viral videos of them. There are several memes to animals taking over the earth videos. This section is meant to keep you updated with the best of all of those. We will be sharing with you the interesting stories, funny memes, jokes, viral trends from around the world. So stay tuned! Hope you have a Happy Monday and a great start to this week!