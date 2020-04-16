Good Morning everyone! Another Thursday has arrived and people have taken to social media platforms with their Thursday thoughts. From Thursday motivation quotes to stories to inspirational messages, people have taken to Twitter with varying messages. With most people being in coronavirus lockdown, social media users are also posting their quarantine stories. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. From funny memes, latest COVID-19 updates, viral videos to hilarious GIFs, we promise to share with you everything that is trending.

April 16 marks various festivals and events around the world. It also marks various events across countries. World Voice Day highlights the importance of voice which should be used on a day-to-day basis. It focuses on how the ability of voice can be enhanced. The day also marks International Stress Awareness Week which takes place in the first week of November and our flagship annual event will run from Monday 2nd November - Friday 6th November 2020

National Pajama Day is observed on April 16 where people wear pajamas to work. The day was created for fun and is known as "the best holiday of the year". The day also marks the birthdays of popular figures like Lara Dutta and Charles Chaplin. As most people across countries are in quarantine, many are sharing how being at homes for such a long time feels like. Meanwhile, we wish you a great day and hope you stay safe with your families at home. Happy Thursday, people!