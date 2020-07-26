Two dogs were captured having their own fun by jumping off the tree barks. The dogs climbed the tree and just jumped in the air only to repeat again.Check The Video:
Just little fun....
Dogs have gone a little bit crazy...but somehow they have fun.... 🥴🙄👍 pic.twitter.com/81KbIj9f9k— Big Us (@BigUs17343220) July 26, 2020
A funny video of raccoons has been posted on Twitter which shows two of them swimming in circles, more like koi fish. The video is going crazy viral.Check the video here:
Anyone know what kind of koi these are? pic.twitter.com/ooXLvcBNfO— Ҝ𝕪ℓเ𝑒 ᒎ𝓸𝕣∂𝕒ή (@Lavish_Fixation) July 23, 2020
Two elephants in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park were spotted using small twigs to scratch themselves and seek comfort.Check The Video:
#WATCH: Two elephants spotted using twigs to comfort themselves at Bannerghatta Biological Park near Bengaluru in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/JsPbcoNABp— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
On the 21st anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999, people are posting on Twitter tribute messages and saluting the Indian armed forces who were martyred in the war. Check tweets:Remember The Sacrifice
On this day 1999, india won the great kargil war...
Let's remember the lives sacrificed by our great soldiers 🇮🇳#JaiHind#OperationVijay pic.twitter.com/97cYjTHkKb— killar 007 (@kamal_vj_oo7) July 26, 2020
Kargil is not a story of just winning. It's a story of Pain with Pride, a story when you will have tears of grief with a joyful smile. A story where death is not THE END. Salute to Indian Army.
Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏#KargilVijayDiwas#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/WJgeaojt7M— Prashanth (@SaiPrashanth007) July 26, 2020
Nation remembers with pride, victory in #KargilWar in 1999 and pay homage to #martyrs of #IndianArmedForces who made supreme sacrifices during #OperationVijay to flush out militias & regular troops of Pakistan. #CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/IWXG2SsCIA— ADG (M&C) DPR (@SpokespersonMoD) July 26, 2020
Start your Sunday morning with some positive quotes and messages shared by netizens. #SundayThoughts and #SundayMotivation are trending online.Check tweets here:
कुछ बोलने और तोड़ने में,
केवल एक पल लगता है..।
जबकि बनाने और मनाने में,
पूरा जीवन लग जाता है..।
प्रेम सदा माफ़ी माँगना पसंद करता है,
और अहंकार सदा माफ़ी सुनना पसंद करता है..।#SundayThoughts #SundayMotivation— Bhup Rajoria (@rajoria_bhup) July 26, 2020
"Avoid and ignore the idiots who try to bring you down in life ; they are not worth your time".#KenPoirot ❤#SundayThoughts #SundayMotivation— 𝕻𝖗𝖆𝖘𝖊𝖓𝖏𝖎𝖙 𝕲𝖍𝖔𝖘𝖍 🇮🇳 ☭ (@suaveprasenjit) July 26, 2020
Persistence is the key to success. Why winners can't be stopped is because they are persistence in what they do!#sundayvibes #SundayThoughts— Naveen Khandelwal (@naveenkh622) July 26, 2020
Good morning people! It's a Sunday morning and people have taken to social media platforms with inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts. Many are sharing their ideas with the hashtags #SundayMorning and #SundayMotivation. Others are yet to wake up from their Sunday sleep waiting to have extravagant brunches. People have taken to Twitter with the latest tweets and Facebook posts, GIFs, trending stories, viral videos, funny memes, GIFs and a lot more. And as the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the social media platforms. Stay tuned with this live blog to know about trending topics across countries.
June 26 marks various festivals and events across the world. In India, it marks Kargil Vijay Diwas that recognises the time India successfully took command of the high outpost under the control of Pakistan in 1999. July 26 also marks the birthday of popular celebrities around the world. Some of them include Jason Statham, Deepika Singh and Aishwarya Lekshmi.
While COVID-19 pandemic looms across the world, as responsible citizens we have to ensure that we do not forward any piece of unverified news. It is the need of the hour to ensure safety measures are followed. Wearing face masks while stepping outside and maintaining social distancing should be followed. Unnecessary travel should be avoided. Let's contribute towards breaking the chain and flattening the curve. To those in need, let's provide whatever we can and give them hopes of a better tomorrow. We wish you a Happy Sunday and a great week ahead.