Good morning people! It's a Sunday morning and people have taken to social media platforms with inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts. Many are sharing their ideas with the hashtags #SundayMorning and #SundayMotivation. Others are yet to wake up from their Sunday sleep waiting to have extravagant brunches. People have taken to Twitter with the latest tweets and Facebook posts, GIFs, trending stories, viral videos, funny memes, GIFs and a lot more. And as the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the social media platforms. Stay tuned with this live blog to know about trending topics across countries.

June 26 marks various festivals and events across the world. In India, it marks Kargil Vijay Diwas that recognises the time India successfully took command of the high outpost under the control of Pakistan in 1999. July 26 also marks the birthday of popular celebrities around the world. Some of them include Jason Statham, Deepika Singh and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

While COVID-19 pandemic looms across the world, as responsible citizens we have to ensure that we do not forward any piece of unverified news. It is the need of the hour to ensure safety measures are followed. Wearing face masks while stepping outside and maintaining social distancing should be followed. Unnecessary travel should be avoided. Let's contribute towards breaking the chain and flattening the curve. To those in need, let's provide whatever we can and give them hopes of a better tomorrow. We wish you a Happy Sunday and a great week ahead.