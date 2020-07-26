Photo of a man walking down the shopping street in central London on Friday has gone viral. Well, if you are wondering what's wrong with shopping, well, actually he was just wearing a facemask. Not on his face, but that's all he wore on his entire body. The man can be seen walking barefoot showing off his chiselled body in the photograph. A woman who can be sitting on a nearby desk can be seen looking at home holding the phone in her hand. Reportedly, the man was identified as Tim Shieff, a 32-year-old former "Ninja Warrior" UK. The Connecticut-born athlete is also a world champion free runner and vegan YouTube sensation. Also, he is known for stunts like admitting to eating meat despite supportive against eating animals. Trikini, a Bikini With Matching Face Mask Is a Big Hit! Italian Designer, Tiziana Scaramuzzo Introduces New Fashion Trend.

Reportedly, some pedestrians stopped in the way to take photos of the man walking mostly nude of the road, as if it was a normal act. Meanwhile, some others just looked at him in shock. The photo was captured by a Reuters photographer from an office above the street. While earlier the intention of Tim's act was not known, the man himself posted a photo of him walking on the street wearing only a facemask on Twitter. It is said that his stunt was to protest against the rule in which wearing facemasks is compulsory. Icelandic Artist Ýrúrarí Knits Scary Face Masks With Tongues Sticking Out to Ensure Social Distancing During Pandemic (See Pictures)

Man Walking Naked Down a Street in London:

Here's The Photo That Earlier Went Viral:

Man parades down Oxford Street wearing nothing but mask https://t.co/l9cgy979Dx pic.twitter.com/C7z8kXKOdi — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) July 24, 2020

In London, face masks have been made compulsory in shops, takeaways and banks other than public transport in a bid to thwart the spread of COVID-19. Photo of DaVia Sal wearing masks as underwear over her eyes, shoulders, ankles and not her mouth had gone viral. She had posed in this attire with a cart full of groceries outside Trader Joe's in Los Angeles. Shieff's publicity stunt reminds us of Chelsea Handler, who recently took to Instagram with a video of her working out wearing sneakers, leggings and two face masks tied together to cover her breast.

