A massive sandstorm hit the capital of Turkey yesterday. Large beige dust clouds approached the city and they sure looked freaky. Pictures and videos of the oncoming storm have been shared online. People shared videos which shows the storm approaching over the city. Several people took to Twitter to share visuals of how it looked like and it all feels so apocalyptic at this point. Officials have shared that at least six people have been injured by these strong winds. Scary visuals has everyone saying #Apocalypse2020. Massive African Sahara Dust Clouds Covers Carribean on Its Way to US, People Share Pics of Hazy Skies to Beautiful Sunset Due to Dust Plumes.

The sandstorm first hit the Polati district before it engulfed over the entire city of Ankara. There were also lightening strikes accompany these strong winds which resulted in minor fires, as per the details by Mursel Yildizkaya, mayor of Polatli. The clear skies turned hazy with the massive dust clouds. Videos of the oncoming storm as well as how the city looked right after were shared online and they are sure scary! Firenado in California! Viral Video of Wildfires Resulting in Tornado Looks Terrifying, Know What Causes a Fire Whirl or Fire Devil.

Check Pics and Videos of Turkey Sandstorm:

Huge Cloud of Dust Approaching

A Few Pics During it Hit

Kum fırtınasından görüntüler şu an Polatlı civarı pic.twitter.com/nJkQxvgx5i — Cevher 🇹🇷 (@cpt_cevher) September 12, 2020

Just When it Rocked the City

So Huge!

An approaching sandstorm to the capital city of Turkey, Ankara. (September 12, 2020) pic.twitter.com/Jz5XNcaYBv — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) September 13, 2020

The Aftermath of Hazy Skies

And this is what it looks like after the sand hit the city of Polatli (*about an hour from Ankara, part of the district of Ankara). pic.twitter.com/Hl4N8Z22WZ — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) September 12, 2020

Another Scary Visual

Ankara Polatlı 2020 yılı 32 yaşındayım kum fırtınası da görmedim demem Allahım sen büyüksün başka neler göreceğiz pic.twitter.com/eDiGmezC1o — Doğan KIZILLIK (@DOGANKIZILLIK) September 12, 2020

The exact estimate of how many people have been injured or lost lives has not been known. A similar 'Godzilla' dust storm was seen over South Florida and Texas in June this year. The massive dust cloud headed to the US from the African Sahara desert. But the one in Turkey looks much denser and scarier.

