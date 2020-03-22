Twitter Antakshari Started by Smriti Irani as People Stay Indoors For Janata Curfew Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Here's How Netizens Are Joining in With Songs

Smriti Irani (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 22: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday started the Antakshari game on Twitter as millions are staying indoors as part of the "janata curfew". People have not stepped out to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. As many are at home, Smriti Irani started the Twitter Antakshari and urged citizens to tweet a song as part of the game. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

"We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing/tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai," Irani tweeted. Prior to this tweet, she tagged a Twitter user for starting the Twitter Antakshri and requested others to join in. She also tweeted a song - Zindagi mil ke bitayenge, haal-e-dil ga kar sunayenge. Her tweets received positive responses and several others participated in the game. Janata Curfew Over Coronavirus Outbreak: Streets Deserted, Shop Shuttered as Millions Stay Indoors.

The Twitter user whom Irani had first tagged participated in the Twitter Antakshari with this song: Gata rahe mera dil, tu hi meri manzil. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted the famous Pappu song from Imran Khan starer Jane Tu Ya Jane Na.

Smriti Irani Tweets Song During Twitter Antakshari:

Reactions to Smriti Irani's Twitter Antakshari:

Piya tose naina lage re naina lage re jaane kya ho ab aage re..... https://t.co/0UQe7vUSF0 — Navika Kumar (@navikakumar) March 22, 2020

Gata rahe Mera Dil....tu hi Meri manjil....kahi beete na ye raate...kahi beete na ye din....#JantaCurfew #twitterAntakshari — Satish sharma (@sunysatish) March 22, 2020

जिंदगी की यही रीत है हार के बाद ही जीत है थोड़े आंसू है थोड़ी हंसी आज गम है तो कल है खुशी... — sagar sharma (@sagarsharma767) March 22, 2020

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to follow "janata curfew" on March 22 in an effort to take on the novel coronavirus outbreak. The "janata curfew" commenced at 7 am and will continue till 9 pm. During the period, the Indian Railways will not run any trains. In Delhi, metro train services are also suspended.