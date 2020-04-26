Two Wild Elephants Separated From Herd Seen Running on Road Scaring People in Chhattisgarh's Arang Town (Watch Videos)

Elephants seen running on streets in Raipur (Photo Credits: @AwanishSharan Twitter)

Video of two wild elephants running on a road scaring people have gone viral. The clip shows the jumbos scattering a crowd of people on the road by going helter-skelter. According to reports, two elephants were part of a herd of 25 elephants and got lost. People can be seen getting scattered as the elephants run towards them. As the elephants are roaming in the town, the forest department has advised people to not leave their homes to see the animals. The incident happed at Arang town in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It is not known why there was a crowd in the Arang town at a time of lockdown and people are advised to be at their homes. Meanwhile, there are innumerable videos and pictures of animals roaming freely on empty streets during the lockdown as people stayed at homes.

Another video shows the tuskers coming out of fields as men sitting on bikes can be seen watching. The elephants then cross the filed to the road and walk into the adjoining green area. Other vehicles with people can be seen looking as jumbos walk into the fields. The video was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, Collector of Kabirdham district in the state. He shared the clip with the caption, "Today at Arang near Raipur." Elephant Creates Chaos During Temple Festival in Kerala's Palakkad; Topples Car, Injures Mahout (Watch Videos)

Elephants Seen Running on Road in Raipur's ArangTown:

Another Video of the Elephants Running in the Field:

With the elephants being present in the area, the forest department and police officials have sprung into action. An alert has been issued in the region and people are strictly advised to stay indoors. People were advised so, after many were seen coming out on roads only to catch a glimpse of the wild animals.