UK Schoolboy Hugs Meghan Markle And Hopes Prince Harry Doesn't Mind Him 'Cuddling' Her (Watch Video)

UK Schoolboy Hugs Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: YouTube)

A teenager hugged the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle breaking the royal protocol. Meghan Markle was visiting the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham on Friday when Head boy Aker Okoye decided to 'cuddle' her. The 16-year-old said that he was "just so overwhelmed and shocked" to meet Meghan when she came to his school. Meghan visited the school on International Women's Day on March 8. The 16-year-old said that he was "starstruck" by the opportunity "to speak in front of someone so famous and important." Prince Harry and Wife Meghan Markle Will No Longer Use Title 'Royal Highness' or Receive Public Funds.

Following the embrace, Okoye wrote a letter to Prince Harry addressing the fact he 'cuddled his wife'. The letter reads, "Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, hope you don’t mind me writing this letter. I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife. I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school. It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational. I nearly met you, Harry, last year when you came to East London to open the Future Youth Zone but I was away with the school. I hope to meet you one day. Good luck in the future. With kind regards, Aker." Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry After She Returns in UK for Final Royal Duties.

Schoolboy Hugs Meghan Markle:

Addressing Harry, he said, "I hope you didn't mind me cuddling your wife. It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well." Meghan responded by praising Aker’s "incredible confidence". The royal couple will take part in their last scheduled engagement on Monday when they attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey alongside other senior members of the royal family.