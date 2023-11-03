Los Angeles, November 3: Renowned airlines have particular requirements for applicants, but an American airline has been charged with putting its flight attendants under unjustifiable pressure. The US carrier United Airlines was accused in a recent lawsuit of favouring flight attendants with particular traits and age ranges on charter flights that support professional and collegiate sports teams, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Two flight attendants filed a complaint alleging that the airline had a preference for "a certain look" of "white, young, thin women who are predominately blond and blue-eyed." This is the reason the flight attendants were passed up for employment on the charter aircraft of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball club. 50-year-old Dawn Todd and 44-year-old Darby Quezada claim they were ignored and later removed from these flights in favour of their female colleagues, who were described as "young, thin, and blue-eyed." Darby and Todd are both women of colour. Air Hostess Molested in Plane! Drunk Passenger 'Molests' Flight Attendant Onboard Dubai-Amritsar Flight, Arrested.

Both flight attendants claimed to have worked for United Airlines for more than 15 years, and they are seeking financial compensation for what they see as discrimination and harassment. Darby Quezada and Dawn Todd have allegedly been attempting to join the airline's employment programme for Dodgers trips for almost ten years, according to the complaint. Because of the greater flying hours and additional benefits, these responsibilities pay up to three times as much as ordinary assignments. Viral Video: Irate Mother Creates Chaos on United Flight Saying ‘Child Needs To Throw Up’, Sends Flight Attendant, Two Others in Chicago Hospital.

They were chosen the previous year, but once a large number of white flight attendants were added to the curriculum, things began to change. Todd had fewer tasks as a consequence, and Quezada was ultimately dismissed from the course. The complaint states that after Todd and Quezada complained about being passed over despite their seniority, United Airlines retaliated against them. This included making fun of Todd in meetings and on flights, referring to her as the “flight’s maid”.

